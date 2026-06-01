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3H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, posting a score of six-over. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC78-72+6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-71-65-68-1088.750
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3173-67-70-71-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-69+1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4472-74-71-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches163-72-66-66-17500.000

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.287-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0700.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.299-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.0130.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.530-0.559

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

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    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
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    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

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    USA
    B. Griffin
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    -11
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    -5

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
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    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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