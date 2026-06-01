Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, posting a score of six-over. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Echavarria's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|78-72
|+6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500.000
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.287
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.070
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.299
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.013
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.530
|-0.559
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.