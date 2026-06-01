Nick Taylor betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Nick Taylor of Canada prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie David Markle during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished fourth at -4 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Taylor's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|2024
|T27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|2021
|T42
|68-74-77-72
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-65-74
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|66-73-68-70
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|69-70-70-72
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of nine-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.199
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.379
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.436
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|-0.008
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.608
|0.577
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.379 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor excels around the greens with a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96% ranked 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
- Taylor has accumulated 539 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.