Nick Taylor betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.379 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

Taylor excels around the greens with a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96% ranked 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.