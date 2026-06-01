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5H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie David Markle during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie David Markle during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished fourth at -4 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Taylor's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025469-68-74-73-4
    2024T2773-73-74-73+5
    2021T4268-74-77-72+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-65-74E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6069-70-70-72-37.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.250
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3872-72-75-69E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-70-68-631.833

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of nine-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.199-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3790.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4360.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting84-0.0080.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6080.577

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.379 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Taylor excels around the greens with a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96% ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
    • Taylor has accumulated 539 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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