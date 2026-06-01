Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of five-under.

McNealy has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.