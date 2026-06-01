Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
McNealy finished tied for fifth at two-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
McNealy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of five-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.230
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.083
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.272
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.433
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.853
|0.477
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 576 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.