Eric Cole betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 8-over.
Cole's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|2024
|T45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|2023
|T24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|67-72-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18.000
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 1.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.709
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.320
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.494
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.579
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.684
|1.604
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.709 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cole excels around the green with a 0.494 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.45.
- Cole has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.