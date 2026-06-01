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5H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 8-over.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Cole's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4472-72-76-76+8
    2024T4570-75-74-79+10
    2023T2475-70-70-74+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300.000
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518.000

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 1.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.709-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3200.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4940.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5790.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6841.604

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.709 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Cole excels around the green with a 0.494 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.45.
    • Cole has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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