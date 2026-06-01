Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kuchar's best finish over his last ten appearances was T22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 5-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.