Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T25 at 4-over.
Kuchar's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|2024
|T33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|2023
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|2022
|T45
|70-75-72-74
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|36.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-15
|8.792
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar's best finish over his last ten appearances was T22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 5-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.497
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.382
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.170
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.494
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.214
|0.208
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sported a -0.382 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
- Kuchar has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.