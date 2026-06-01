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3H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T25 at 4-over.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2574-75-71-72+4
    2024T3375-71-74-74+6
    20236279-67-69-84+11
    2022T4570-75-72-74+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-68-70-70-536.5
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-68-71-68-158.792

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar's best finish over his last ten appearances was T22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 5-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.497-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.382-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1700.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4940.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.2140.208

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sported a -0.382 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
    • Kuchar has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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