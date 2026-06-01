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4H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off June 4-7. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023, Hubbard finished tied for 30th at 2-over.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Hubbard's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3069-70-72-79+2
    2021T4273-72-72-74+3

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.500
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.900
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.936 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.2290.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3110.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0360.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.503-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.4570.616

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.311 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivers a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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