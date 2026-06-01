Mark Hubbard betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off June 4-7. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023, Hubbard finished tied for 30th at 2-over.
Hubbard's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|2021
|T42
|73-72-72-74
|+3
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.936 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.229
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.311
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.036
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.503
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.457
|0.616
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.311 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivers a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.