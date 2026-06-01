Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker finished tied for seventh at one-under at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last year. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on that performance in Dublin, Ohio.
Snedeker's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|2024
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|2023
|T41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|2022
|T60
|72-74-72-77
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of one-under.
- Snedeker missed the cut in 2024, shooting six-over through two rounds.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-68
|-10
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.892 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.707
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.357
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.590
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.465
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.706
|0.986
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.707 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.357 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 389 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st. He ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.590 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.