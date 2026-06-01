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5H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker finished tied for seventh at one-under at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last year. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving on that performance in Dublin, Ohio.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T775-73-74-65-1
    2024MC79-71+6
    2023T4173-72-73-74+4
    2022T6072-74-72-77+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of one-under.
    • Snedeker missed the cut in 2024, shooting six-over through two rounds.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.750
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-67-68-10--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.892 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.707-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3570.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.5900.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4650.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7060.986

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.707 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.357 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
    • Snedeker has earned 389 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st. He ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.590 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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