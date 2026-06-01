Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.707 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.357 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.