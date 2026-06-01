Mac Meissner betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Meissner has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Meissner has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.