Mac Meissner betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner has not competed in the Memorial Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of making his mark in Dublin, Ohio.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Meissner's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.011
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.301
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.251
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.278
|0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.820
|1.354
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.301 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.