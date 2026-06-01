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4H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner has not competed in the Memorial Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of making his mark in Dublin, Ohio.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Meissner's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.011-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3010.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2510.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2780.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8201.354

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.301 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Meissner has earned 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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