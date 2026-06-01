PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament in 2024, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on improvement at the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Knapp's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-72+6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.5
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.75
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.207-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4480.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.057-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7440.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4560.464

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points (24th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.40% ranked 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Sam Stevens betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Matt McCarty betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW