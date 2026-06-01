Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Åberg has finished in the top-twenty eight times and in the top-10 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.742 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Åberg has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.