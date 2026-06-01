Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, having finished tied for 16th last year at one-over. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performances at this $20 million event.
Åberg's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|2024
|T5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of one-over.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at two-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|69-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-70-69-72
|-3
|53.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|69-63-71-76
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top-twenty eight times and in the top-10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.742 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.550
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.627
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.315
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.223
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.715
|1.557
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.550 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.627 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked second by breaking par 26.52% of the time.
- Åberg's overall performance this season has been stellar, ranking second on TOUR with a 1.715 Strokes Gained: Total average and sixth with 1,677 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.