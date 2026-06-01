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5H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Glover missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, most recently shooting 11-over in 2025.

    Latest odds for Glover at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Glover's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-77+11
    2024MC78-74+8
    2023MC74-77+7
    2022T6075-70-77-73+7
    2021T3772-70-72-76+2

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.187-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.1080.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.221-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.431-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.946-0.337

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 17.46% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 167 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 121st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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