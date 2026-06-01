Lucas Glover betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Glover missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, most recently shooting 11-over in 2025.
Glover's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|2024
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|2023
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2022
|T60
|75-70-77-73
|+7
|2021
|T37
|72-70-72-76
|+2
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Glover's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.187
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.108
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.221
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.431
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.946
|-0.337
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 17.46% of the time.
- Glover has earned 167 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.