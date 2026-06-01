Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at the event in 2024. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Kitayama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|2023
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Kitayama has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament from 2022-2024.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-69-75-63
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|72-67-66-74
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|76-64-72-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.319
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.719
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.147
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.115
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.776
|1.027
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.719 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 1,005 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.38% ranked 17th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.