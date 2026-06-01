PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at the event in 2024. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-80+12
    2023MC76-79+11
    2022MC75-72+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Kitayama has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament from 2022-2024.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-69-75-63-3145.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1972-67-66-74-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT976-64-72-67-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-65-68-71-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5169-79-75-72+713.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6066-71-73-69-14.600
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.313

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3190.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7190.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.1470.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.1150.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7761.027

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.719 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 1,005 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.38% ranked 17th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW