Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kitayama has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.