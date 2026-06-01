Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Kristoffer Reitan of Norway tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler having won at 10-under last year.
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-68-73-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|75-71-76-72
|+6
|7.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|46.000
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.504
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.201
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.022
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.097
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.227
|0.969
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.201 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 1,109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.