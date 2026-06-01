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3H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler having won at 10-under last year.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6675-71-76-72+67.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1767-70-69-70-846.000

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5040.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.2010.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0220.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0970.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2270.969

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.201 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Reitan has earned 1,109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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