Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Reitan has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.