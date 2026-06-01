Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Bradley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.

Bradley has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.