Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off June 4-7. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
Bradley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|2024
|T43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|2023
|T30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|2022
|T37
|69-75-69-77
|+2
|2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Bradley has competed in this tournament consistently over the past five years, with mixed results ranging from a missed cut in 2021 to his best finish of tied for seventh in 2025.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.026
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.174
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.195
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|-0.011
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.036
|0.330
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.174 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.