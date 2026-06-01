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3H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off June 4-7. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Bradley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T769-76-68-74-1
    2024T4370-69-78-80+9
    2023T3074-73-65-78+2
    2022T3769-75-69-77+2
    2021MC78-72+6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Bradley has competed in this tournament consistently over the past five years, with mixed results ranging from a missed cut in 2021 to his best finish of tied for seventh in 2025.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-69-73-71-218.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1267-67-72-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-74-73-66-353.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-69-72-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5077-66-68-78+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Bradley has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.026-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1740.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1950.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.0110.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0360.330

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.174 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
    • Bradley has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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