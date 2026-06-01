Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth finished tied for seventh at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Spieth's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2023
|T5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|2022
|T18
|70-74-69-73
|-2
|2021
|T18
|76-67-71-73
|-1
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-62-73-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-72-70-68
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-71-68-75
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|71-71-72-74
|E
|4.300
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-68-76-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|72-71-68-71
|-6
|125.000
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top-20 six times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.129
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.148
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.095
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.285
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.657
|0.588
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.148 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 673 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.09% ranked 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.