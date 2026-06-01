PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth finished tied for seventh at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Spieth's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T772-69-72-74-1
    2024MC74-75+5
    2023T569-72-72-71-4
    2022T1870-74-69-73-2
    2021T1876-67-71-73-1

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-62-73-66-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156.250
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.300
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top-20 six times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1290.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.148-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0950.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2850.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6570.588

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.148 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 673 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.09% ranked 40th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW