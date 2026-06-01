Jason Day betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Jason Day of Australia looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set for June 4-7, 2026. Day finished tied for 33rd at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Day's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|2022
|31
|71-74-68-75
|E
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
- Day missed the cut at this event in 2023 after shooting four-over through two rounds.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-70-75-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.056
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.529
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.469
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.254
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.138
|-0.523
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.529 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Day has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.