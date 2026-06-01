Jason Day betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Day has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Day has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.