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Jason Day betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set for June 4-7, 2026. Day finished tied for 33rd at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Day's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3373-75-69-77+6
    2023MC76-72+4
    20223171-74-68-75E

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
    • Day missed the cut at this event in 2023 after shooting four-over through two rounds.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-70-75-72+67.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440.000

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged -0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.056-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.529-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4690.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.254-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.138-0.523

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.529 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 67.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Day has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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