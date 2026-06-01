Harris English betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

English has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

English has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

English has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.