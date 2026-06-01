Harris English betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Harris English of The United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 12th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2025. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of improving upon that performance at this $20 million event.
English's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|2024
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2023
|T52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|2022
|MC
|77-77
|+10
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In English's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of even par.
- English has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event in 2022 and 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.25
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.07
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.50
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.00
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.00
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.43
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.33
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.00
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.00
English's recent performances
- English has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.334
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.162
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.044
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.491
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.708
|0.577
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.162 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranked tenth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- English has earned 689 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.