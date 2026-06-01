Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

McCarthy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

McCarthy has an average of -0.810 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.