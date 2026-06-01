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3H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second in 2023 with a score of 7-under. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of capturing his first PGA TOUR victory at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20255572-75-77-76+12
    2024T3976-70-73-76+7
    2023271-72-68-70-7
    2022T568-69-73-72-6
    2021MC75-73+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished 55th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.313
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.810 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.492-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.056-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0530.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4200.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.075-0.186

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.492 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.056 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.89% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 206 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
    -3

    2

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    E. Cole
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    E

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    2

    USA
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    -12
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    B. Griffin
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    Tot
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    R4
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    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

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    G. Woodland
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    -10
    R4
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    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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