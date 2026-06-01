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4H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Berger's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC81-72+9
    2022T570-72-67-73-6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of nine-over.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at six-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3574-70-69-68+123.083
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-74-68-70-115.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.004-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6080.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.2530.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0340.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.3930.252

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.608 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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