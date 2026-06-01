Daniel Berger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.

Berger has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.