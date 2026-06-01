Daniel Berger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Berger's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|2022
|T5
|70-72-67-73
|-6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of nine-over.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at six-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.004
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.253
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.034
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.393
|0.252
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.608 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Berger has earned 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.