Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Gotterup has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.