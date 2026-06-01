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4H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup looks to improve on his recent struggles at Muirfield Village Golf Club, having missed the cut in both 2023 and 2024. He'll tee off at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 4-7 in Dublin, Ohio.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-76+5
    2023MC77-73+6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Gotterup has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event over the past two years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1072-65-71-69-3145.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-71-65-69-790.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3873-71-69-71-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2570-72-69-65-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-69-72-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-69-65-65-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3764-71-70-72-1119.969

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5660.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.261-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.065-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2920.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1830.727

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.566 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.261 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
    • Gotterup has earned 1,552 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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