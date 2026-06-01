Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup looks to improve on his recent struggles at Muirfield Village Golf Club, having missed the cut in both 2023 and 2024. He'll tee off at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 4-7 in Dublin, Ohio.
Gotterup's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2023
|MC
|77-73
|+6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Gotterup has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event over the past two years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.566
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.261
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.065
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.292
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.183
|0.727
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.566 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.261 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
- Gotterup has earned 1,552 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.