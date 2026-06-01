Billy Horschel betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel won the Memorial Tournament in 2022 with a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at this Dublin, Ohio venue.
Horschel's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|2022
|1
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|2021
|67
|76-70-82-73
|+13
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.293
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.022
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.247
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.054
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.572
|-0.270
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.022 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 232 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.33% (151st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.