Billy Horschel betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Horschel has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.