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4H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel won the Memorial Tournament in 2022 with a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at this Dublin, Ohio venue.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Horschel's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1569-74-76-71+2
    2023MC84-72+12
    2022170-68-65-72-13
    20216776-70-82-73+13

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.293-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.022-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.247-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.054-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.572-0.270

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.022 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 232 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.33% (151st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

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    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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