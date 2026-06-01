Ben Griffin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished second at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last year, shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on claiming his first PGA TOUR victory at this Dublin, Ohio venue.
Griffin's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|2024
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-75-70
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.061
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.300
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.445
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.499
|0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.583
|1.019
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.300 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled around the greens this season with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.445, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.