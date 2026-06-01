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5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside caddie Alex Ritthamel during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished second at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last year, shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set on claiming his first PGA TOUR victory at this Dublin, Ohio venue.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Griffin's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025265-72-72-73-6
    2024MC76-73+5
    2023MC72-76+4

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-67-72-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3372-69-70-77E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0610.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.300-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4450.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4990.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5831.019

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.300 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excelled around the greens this season with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.445, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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