Ben Griffin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Griffin has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.