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5H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak finished tied for 51st at 11-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Novak's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5170-77-75-77+11

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.750
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-71-65-74-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-70-71-69-1051.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-70-71-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.056-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2530.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2350.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.498-0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0660.019

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.28% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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