Andrew Novak betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished tied for 51st at 11-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Novak's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-65-73-73
|E
|5.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-70-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-71-67-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-78-72-69
|+2
|6.375
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-71-65-74
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-70-71-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.056
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.253
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.235
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.498
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.066
|0.019
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.