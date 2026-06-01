Alex Noren betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Alex Noren of Sweden looks on while playing the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 39th at seven-over.
Noren's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|2024
|T22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|2023
|T52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2021
|T13
|73-69-75-68
|-3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at three-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-73-70-66
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|74-69-66-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.148
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.192
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.092
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.510
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.647
|0.377
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
- Noren has earned 541 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.