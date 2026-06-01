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4H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden looks on while playing the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden looks on while playing the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7 for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 39th at seven-over.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Noren's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3974-74-76-71+7
    2024T2270-74-75-73+4
    2023T5272-74-71-77+6
    2022MC75-73+4
    2021T1373-69-75-68-3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at three-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.148-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1920.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.092-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5100.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6470.377

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
    • Noren has earned 541 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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