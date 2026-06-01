Alex Noren betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Noren has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.

Noren has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.