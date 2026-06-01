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Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Alex Fitzpatrick has not competed in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last five years as the event takes place June 4-7 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after winning at 10-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Fitzpatrick has not competed in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has one victory, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5620.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8890.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.204-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.300-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9480.632

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards reflects his solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.889 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick currently ranks 28th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 867 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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