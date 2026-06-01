Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Fitzpatrick has one victory, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.