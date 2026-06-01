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4H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia smiles while practicing near the chipping area prior to PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia smiles while practicing near the chipping area prior to PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Scott looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st at 5-over.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Scott's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3179-69-73-72+5
    2023T970-75-70-71-2
    2022T6770-76-73-80+11
    2021T1674-68-71-73-2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2476-69-66-69-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2660.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8120.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0160.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.175-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9180.545

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.812 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 951 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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