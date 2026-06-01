Adam Scott betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Scott has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.