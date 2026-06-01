Adam Scott betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Adam Scott of Australia smiles while practicing near the chipping area prior to PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Scott looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 31st at 5-over.
Scott's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|2023
|T9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|2022
|T67
|70-76-73-80
|+11
|2021
|T16
|74-68-71-73
|-2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|76-69-66-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.266
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.812
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.016
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.175
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.918
|0.545
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.812 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Scott has earned 951 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.