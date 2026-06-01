Aaron Rai betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Rai looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Rai's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|2023
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|2022
|T26
|74-72-69-72
|-1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.050
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.435
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.046
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.048
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.579
|1.313
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.435 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.