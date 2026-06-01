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4H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7, 2026. Rai looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Rai's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-74+9
    2023MC74-79+9
    2022T2674-72-69-72-1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0500.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4350.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0460.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0480.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5791.313

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.435 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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