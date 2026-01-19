John Parry betting profile: The American Express
John Parry returns to compete in The American Express after not appearing in the tournament over the past five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in La Quinta, California.
At The American Express
- This is Parry's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of seven-under.
- Parry has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.465
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|-0.421
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|-0.089
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|1.263
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.218
|-0.348
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.465 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a 1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Parry has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The American Express.
