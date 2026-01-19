PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

John Parry betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    John Parry returns to compete in The American Express after not appearing in the tournament over the past five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Parry at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Parry's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1964-68-69-71-843
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1672-71-67-67-7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of seven-under.
    • Parry has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4650.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green78-0.4210.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green67-0.089-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91.263-0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.218-0.348

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.465 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry delivered a 1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Parry has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

