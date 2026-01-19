PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler finished tied for 17th at 21-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at The American Express.

    Scheffler's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1767-66-69-65-21
    2023T1168-65-66-67-22
    2022T2569-70-70-67-12
    2021MC70-71-3

    At The American Express

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 22-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 25Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 25TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 25BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 25FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 25The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750
    July 13, 25Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980
    June 22, 25Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250
    June 15, 25U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225
    June 1, 25the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700
    May 25, 25Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.5

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
    • He won four tournaments in his last ten appearances, with his most recent victory at the Procore Championship where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.934 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.868

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted an average of 0.934 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler has averaged 1.064 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Jan 19, 2026

    Harris English betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW