Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler finished tied for 17th at 21-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Scheffler's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|2023
|T11
|68-65-66-67
|-22
|2022
|T25
|69-70-70-67
|-12
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At The American Express
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 21-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 22-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 25
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 25
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 25
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 25
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750
|July 13, 25
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80
|June 22, 25
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250
|June 15, 25
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225
|June 1, 25
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700
|May 25, 25
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.5
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
- He won four tournaments in his last ten appearances, with his most recent victory at the Procore Championship where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.934 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.868
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted an average of 0.934 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler has averaged 1.064 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Scheffler has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.