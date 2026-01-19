Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The American Express

Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.

He won four tournaments in his last ten appearances, with his most recent victory at the Procore Championship where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.934 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.