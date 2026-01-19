PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
40M AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Zach Johnson missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Johnson at The American Express.

    Johnson's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-67-73-7
    2024T2562-69-68-70-19
    2023T4167-68-70-68-15
    2022T1467-66-72-69-14
    2021T6272-68-71-75-2

    At The American Express

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-70-74-66-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-70-71-67-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 11-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee77-0.215-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green88-0.6300.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.135-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4280.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total62-0.2820.294

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.630 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Johnson has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% (36th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW