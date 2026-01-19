Zach Johnson betting profile: The American Express

Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.630 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.