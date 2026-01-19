Zach Johnson betting profile: The American Express
Zach Johnson missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Johnson's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|2024
|T25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|2023
|T41
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|2022
|T14
|67-66-72-69
|-14
|2021
|T62
|72-68-71-75
|-2
At The American Express
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-70-74-66
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 11-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|-0.215
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|-0.630
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.135
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.428
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|-0.282
|0.294
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.630 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Johnson has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% (36th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The American Express.
