Zach Bauchou betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Zach Bauchou has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 in La Quinta, California for the 2026 tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished 70th with a score of even par.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|-0.097
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.260
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.530
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|-0.415
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|-0.782
|-1.563
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.260 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.