40M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sahith Theegala returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 54th at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Theegala at The American Express.

    Theegala's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5466-70-68-71-13
    2022T3372-62-68-75-11

    At The American Express

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3173-66-67-68-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4276-65-70-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-67-70-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-67-70-72-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3868-70-75-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.766-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70-0.1950.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green11.1060.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.573-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7180.756

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.766 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.195 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Theegala leads TOUR with a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Theegala currently sits 31st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
