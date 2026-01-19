Sahith Theegala betting profile: The American Express
Sahith Theegala returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 54th at 13-under.
Theegala's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T54
|66-70-68-71
|-13
|2022
|T33
|72-62-68-75
|-11
At The American Express
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.766
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|-0.195
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|1.106
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.573
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|0.756
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.766 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.195 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Theegala leads TOUR with a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Theegala currently sits 31st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The American Express.
