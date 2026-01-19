Wyndham Clark betting profile: The American Express
Wyndham Clark missed the cut at 5-under at The American Express last year. He'll tee off at the Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Clark's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|2024
|T39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|2023
|T50
|70-71-64-69
|-14
|2022
|13
|65-69-69-70
|-15
|2021
|T54
|70-70-73-70
|-5
At The American Express
- In Clark's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 13th at 15-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.256
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clark posted a -0.496 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Clark delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Clark posted a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The American Express.
