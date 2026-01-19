PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Wyndham Clark missed the cut at 5-under at The American Express last year. He'll tee off at the Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Clark at The American Express.

    Clark's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-69-71-5
    2024T3970-64-68-69-17
    2023T5070-71-64-69-14
    20221365-69-69-70-15
    2021T5470-70-73-70-5

    At The American Express

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 13th at 15-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.256

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clark posted a -0.496 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Clark delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Clark posted a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

