Vince Whaley betting profile: The American Express
Vince Whaley finished tied for 64th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Whaley's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|2024
|T34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|2022
|T40
|70-64-74-70
|-10
|2021
|MC
|69-72
|-3
At The American Express
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 18-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|-0.012
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|-0.544
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.041
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.982
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|-0.043
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.544 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Whaley's bogey avoidance percentage of 11.11% ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The American Express.
