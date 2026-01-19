PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 64th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Whaley at The American Express.

    Whaley's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6470-68-69-72-9
    2024T3467-68-66-69-18
    2022T4070-64-74-70-10
    2021MC69-72-3

    At The American Express

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 18-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee64-0.012-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green83-0.544-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0410.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.9820.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.468-0.043

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.544 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Whaley's bogey avoidance percentage of 11.11% ranks 10th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

