Tony Finau betting profile: The American Express
Tony Finau returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Finau looks to bounce back after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Finau's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|2024
|T25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|2023
|T16
|69-67-65-66
|-21
|2022
|T40
|72-70-67-69
|-10
|2021
|4
|68-66-67-68
|-19
At The American Express
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fourth at 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 two times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.959 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.645
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-2.197
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.307
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-1.057
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-3.592
|-0.959
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.645 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -2.197 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The American Express.
