2H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tony Finau returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Finau looks to bounce back after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Finau at The American Express.

    Finau's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-66-74-7
    2024T2568-67-67-67-19
    2023T1669-67-65-66-21
    2022T4072-70-67-69-10
    2021468-66-67-68-19

    At The American Express

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fourth at 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-68-73-76+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-65-70-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 two times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.959 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.645-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-2.197-0.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.3070.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-1.0570.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-3.592-0.959

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.645 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -2.197 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

