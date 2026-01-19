PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69-68-6
    2024MC69-71-65-11
    2023T669-62-67-67-23
    2021MC69-73-2

    At The American Express

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.4
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.276-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.830-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1510.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.1210.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total62-0.282-0.186

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (41st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a -0.830 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Kim ranked 36th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.89% rate in 2026. He earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) during the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

