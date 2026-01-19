Tom Kim betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Tom Kim returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|2024
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|2023
|T6
|69-62-67-67
|-23
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|-2
At The American Express
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.4
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.276
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.830
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.151
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.121
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|-0.282
|-0.186
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (41st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a -0.830 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Kim ranked 36th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.89% rate in 2026. He earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) during the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.