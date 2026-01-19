Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The American Express
Sudarshan Yellamaraju will make his first appearance at The American Express in the past five years when he tees off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25. The tournament offers a $9.2 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 25-under victory in 2025.
At The American Express
- This will be Yellamaraju's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.539
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.254
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.195
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.480
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.468
|-0.472
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.539 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.5 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.254 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th. His Strokes Gained: Total of 1.468 ranked 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of The American Express.
