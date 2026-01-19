PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju will make his first appearance at The American Express in the past five years when he tees off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25. The tournament offers a $9.2 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 25-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This will be Yellamaraju's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1367-67-72-65-954.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.539-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.254-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.195-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.480-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.468-0.472

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.539 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.5 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.254 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th. His Strokes Gained: Total of 1.468 ranked 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW