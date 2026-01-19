Michael Brennan betting profile: The American Express

Brennan has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.