Michael Brennan betting profile: The American Express

Michael Brennan has not competed in The American Express in the past five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark at this California desert event.
At The American Express
- This marks Brennan's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.734
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-1.374
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.578
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-1.374
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-2.592
|0.668
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan ranks first on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 342.3 yards and posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.734 (14th).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan sports a -1.374 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivers a -1.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The American Express.
