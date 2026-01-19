PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Brennan has not competed in The American Express in the past five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark at this California desert event.

    Latest odds for Brennan at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This marks Brennan's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.7340.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-1.3740.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.578-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-1.3740.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-2.5920.668

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan ranks first on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 342.3 yards and posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.734 (14th).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan sports a -1.374 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivers a -1.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

