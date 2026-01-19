Taylor Pendrith betting profile: the American Express
Taylor Pendrith has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.
Pendrith's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-67-70
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
At The American Express
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.257
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.140
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.775
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.795
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.968
|0.587
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.140 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Pendrith currently ranks sixth with 86 FedExCup Regular Season points and eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the American Express.
