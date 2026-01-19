PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: the American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith has missed the cut in his last three appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at The American Express.

    Pendrith's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72-69-4
    2023MC71-67-70-8
    2022MC71-72-67-6

    At The American Express

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2570.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.140-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.7750.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.7950.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.9680.587

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.140 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Pendrith currently ranks sixth with 86 FedExCup Regular Season points and eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

