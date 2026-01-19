Taylor Pendrith betting profile: the American Express

Pendrith has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.