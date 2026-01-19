Taylor Moore betting profile: The American Express
Taylor Moore finished tied for seventh at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.
Moore's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|2023
|MC
|68-69-71
|-8
|2022
|T67
|66-70-72-76
|-4
At The American Express
- In Moore's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 14th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 16-under.
- Moore has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.512
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore averaged -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Moore posted a -0.261 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Moore delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his past five tournaments.
- Moore averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The American Express.
