1H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Moore finished tied for seventh at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Moore at The American Express.

    Moore's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T767-68-66-68-19
    2023MC68-69-71-8
    2022T6766-70-72-76-4

    At The American Express

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 14th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.512

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore averaged -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Moore posted a -0.261 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Moore delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his past five tournaments.
    • Moore averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

