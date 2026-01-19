Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The American Express
Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Kanaya's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
At The American Express
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
|85.000
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.075
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|-0.161
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.166
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.638
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|0.468
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.161 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The American Express.
