2H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at The American Express.

    Kanaya's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-67-70-7

    At The American Express

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT767-64-65-69-1985.000

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.0750.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green68-0.161-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1660.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.6380.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7180.468

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.161 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

