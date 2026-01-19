PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harry Hall finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Hall at The American Express.

    Hall's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2166-68-69-70-15
    2024MC75-68-65-8
    2023T4172-65-69-67-15
    2021T4770-70-72-69-7

    At The American Express

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Hall has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.720-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.326-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2340.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.6871.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.9681.033

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.968 average, and he has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • He posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.720 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a 0.326 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 6.94%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

