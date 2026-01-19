Harry Hall betting profile: The American Express
Harry Hall finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Hall's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|2024
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|2023
|T41
|72-65-69-67
|-15
|2021
|T47
|70-70-72-69
|-7
At The American Express
- In Hall's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
- Hall has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.720
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.326
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.234
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.687
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.968
|1.033
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.968 average, and he has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks sixth on TOUR.
- He posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.720 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a 0.326 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 6.94%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The American Express.
