Jeffrey Kang betting profile: The American Express
Jeffrey Kang has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021.
At The American Express
- This is Kang's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|71-63-67-68
|-15
|12.143
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T4
|67-71-66-67
|-13
|135.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|2
|67-67-64-65
|-21
|300.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T51
|70-69-73-69
|-3
|6.629
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|2
|65-63-67-65
|-24
|300.000
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T54
|65-68-68-77
|-10
|5.975
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
- Kang has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.929
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|-0.133
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.852
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-2.177
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-4.092
|-0.574
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.929 (111th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 319.5 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kang sported a -0.133 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -2.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of The American Express.
