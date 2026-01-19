PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Jeffrey Kang betting profile: The American Express

    Jeffrey Kang has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021.

    Latest odds for Kang at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Kang's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.143
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT467-71-66-67-13135.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron267-67-64-65-21300.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5170-69-73-69-36.629
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-73+3--
    July 27, 2025NV5 Invitational265-63-67-65-24300.000
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT5465-68-68-77-105.975

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
    • Kang has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.9290.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green66-0.133-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.852-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-2.177-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-4.092-0.574

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.929 (111th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 319.5 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kang sported a -0.133 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang delivered a -2.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

