Steven Fisk betting profile: The American Express

Fisk has one victory over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fisk has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.