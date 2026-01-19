PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Steven Fisk missed the cut at The American Express last year, finishing at 2-under. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to improve on his previous performance at the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Fisk at The American Express.

    Fisk's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-74-67-2

    At The American Express

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC10--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one victory over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.0110.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green72-0.2370.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.7900.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4240.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71-0.5920.723

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk has a -0.237 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW