Steven Fisk betting profile: The American Express
Steven Fisk missed the cut at The American Express last year, finishing at 2-under. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to improve on his previous performance at the 2026 American Express.
Fisk's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
At The American Express
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|10
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.011
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|-0.237
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.790
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.424
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|-0.592
|0.723
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk has a -0.237 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The American Express.
