1H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 52nd at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at The American Express.

    Jaeger's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5269-65-67-72-15
    2023T3668-69-65-70-16

    At The American Express

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.456

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.680 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jaeger delivered a 0.038 mark in his past five starts, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the green, Jaeger has performed well with a 0.797 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid short game skills.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

