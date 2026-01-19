Seungtaek Lee betting profile: The American Express
Seungtaek Lee has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory in the 2026 American Express.
At The American Express
- This is Lee's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|75-74-71-66
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T7
|68-63-62-69
|-22
|88.200
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T6
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|105.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T10
|66-70-65-66
|-17
|70.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T48
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|8.250
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T30
|66-69-65-67
|-17
|21.455
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|-0.263
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-1.977
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|-0.276
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.924
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-1.592
|-
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.977 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Lee delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.
