2H AGO

Seungtaek Lee betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Seungtaek Lee has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Lee at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Lee's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2475-74-71-66-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT768-63-62-69-2288.200
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT669-70-69-65-11105.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC66-73-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1066-70-65-66-1770.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT4868-67-70-66-98.250
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT3066-69-65-67-1721.455
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsW/D70-2--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee81-0.263-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-1.977-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green76-0.276-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.924-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-1.592-

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.977 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Lee delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

