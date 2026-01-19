Seungtaek Lee betting profile: The American Express

Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.977 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Lee delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR.