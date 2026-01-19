PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
42M AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Chatfield has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1876-71-68-70-349.733
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1559-70-65-70-2057.000
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-71+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1568-68-65-68-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT362-68-64-67-23145.000
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1772-65-67-68-1644.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3170-70-70-70-823.000

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.294-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.759-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.190-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.816-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.092-

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.759 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW