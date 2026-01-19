Davis Chatfield betting profile: The American Express
Davis Chatfield has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.733
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T3
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|145.000
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|72-65-67-68
|-16
|44.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T31
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|23.000
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.294
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.759
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.190
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.816
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|-
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.759 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of The American Express.
