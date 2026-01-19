John VanDerLaan betting profile: The American Express
John VanDerLaan has not competed in The American Express in the past five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At The American Express
- VanDerLaan has not competed in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|63-78
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-75-69-74
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|68-65-70-67
|-14
|8.500
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|1
|62-71-67-67
|-17
|600.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T43
|66-74-66-73
|-5
|10.714
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|71-64-69-64
|-12
|29.700
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T15
|67-65-64-69
|-19
|47.000
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|44.000
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|-0.084
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.905
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.634
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-1.278
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|0.178
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.5 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a 0.905 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -1.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of The American Express.
