PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    John VanDerLaan has not competed in The American Express in the past five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • VanDerLaan has not competed in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.500
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship162-71-67-67-17600.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1566-68-68-67-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT4366-74-66-73-510.714
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2271-64-69-64-1229.700
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT1567-65-64-69-1947.000
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1764-72-70-66-1644.000

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee69-0.084-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.9050.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.6340.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-1.2780.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.0920.178

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.5 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a 0.905 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -1.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW