2H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim won The American Express in 2021, shooting 23-under for his most recent victory at this event. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on another strong performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5168-70-68-71-11
    2024T2564-66-66-73-19
    2023T2270-64-69-66-19
    2022T1168-68-69-67-16
    2021166-68-67-64-23

    At The American Express

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 23-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-five finish and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee31.0650.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.6170.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2120.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-1.176-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.7181.225

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim ranks first on TOUR with an 81.94% Greens in Regulation rate this season, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.617 ranks third.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.065 ranks third on TOUR this season, complemented by an average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards (48th).
    • Kim has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, which places him 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim's -1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.25 (96th).
    • Kim ranks 11th with a 1.718 Strokes Gained: Total mark and tenth by breaking par 26.39% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

