Si Woo Kim betting profile: The American Express
Si Woo Kim won The American Express in 2021, shooting 23-under for his most recent victory at this event. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on another strong performance in the 2026 American Express.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|2024
|T25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|2023
|T22
|70-64-69-66
|-19
|2022
|T11
|68-68-69-67
|-16
|2021
|1
|66-68-67-64
|-23
At The American Express
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 23-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-five finish and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|1.065
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.617
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.212
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-1.176
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.718
|1.225
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim ranks first on TOUR with an 81.94% Greens in Regulation rate this season, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.617 ranks third.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.065 ranks third on TOUR this season, complemented by an average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards (48th).
- Kim has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, which places him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim's -1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.25 (96th).
- Kim ranks 11th with a 1.718 Strokes Gained: Total mark and tenth by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
