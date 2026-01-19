S.H. Kim betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim missed the cut in both of his last two appearances at The American Express, posting scores of 8-under in 2024 and 5-under in 2023. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|2023
|MC
|70-73-68
|-5
At The American Express
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|-0.279
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.084
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.341
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|1.322
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.468
|-0.147
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.084 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
