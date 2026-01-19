PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    S.H. Kim missed the cut in both of his last two appearances at The American Express, posting scores of 8-under in 2024 and 5-under in 2023. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-71-69-8
    2023MC70-73-68-5

    At The American Express

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1363-68-72-68-954.167
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2867-73-72-67-116.956
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-84+7--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee83-0.2790.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.084-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.341-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting71.3220.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.468-0.147

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.084 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

